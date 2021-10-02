Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up 1.2% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $110.44 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.