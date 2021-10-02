Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $6 Million Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,179 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Albertsons Companies worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI opened at $29.77 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

