Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up 1.3% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $56.08 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

