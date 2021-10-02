Strategic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $365.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $229.76 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

