Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New $8.27 Million Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 346,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,000. Playtika makes up 1.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Playtika at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.54. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

