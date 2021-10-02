Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

PH stock opened at $291.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $196.98 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

