Strategic Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,730.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,784.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,489.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,433.23 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

