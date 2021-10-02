Strategic Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $359.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

