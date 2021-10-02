Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 10,115 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510,455 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

