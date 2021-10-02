Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.3% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $623.98 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.68 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $673.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

