Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. KB Financial Group accounts for 1.8% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $46.99 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

