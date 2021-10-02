Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,389 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,001 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 48.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,649 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,011 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.30. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

