Streamr (DATA) Tops One Day Volume of $13.95 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $94.81 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

