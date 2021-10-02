Strike Achieves Market Cap of $174.44 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $58.36 or 0.00121486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $174.44 million and $135.87 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00068233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00107014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00151559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,817.30 or 0.99539232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.55 or 0.07049644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

