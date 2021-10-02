Strong (STRONG) Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $623.43 or 0.01302294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $86.20 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00068776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00107814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00149834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,971.85 or 1.00208599 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.07 or 0.07037661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002532 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

