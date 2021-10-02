StrongHands Hits One Day Trading Volume of $192.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 72.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $334,529.01 and $192.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,759,324,294 coins and its circulating supply is 17,346,129,940 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars.

