Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Cap Achieves $2.38 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $41,891.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.25 or 0.00540621 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 44,604,168 coins and its circulating supply is 37,904,168 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

