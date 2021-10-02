SUN (old) Market Cap Hits $152,457.26 (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002158 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00067236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00055283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00106354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00145607 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

