SUN Trading 99.9% Lower This Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00067236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00106354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00145607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,758.25 or 1.00039037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.31 or 0.06877543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002500 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.