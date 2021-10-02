Super Zero Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $57.08 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.42 or 0.07167095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00113700 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,958,641 coins and its circulating supply is 329,749,684 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.