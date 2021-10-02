SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001820 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $68,915.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00107959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00150120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,306.41 or 1.00212673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.31 or 0.06964812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,164,193 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

