Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SPRS opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $14.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.93. Surge Components has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

