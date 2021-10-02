Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Position Boosted by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the quarter. Surmodics comprises 10.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 12.81% of Surmodics worth $96,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $139,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $304,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $695,714. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRDX stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. 53,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.88 million, a PE ratio of 565.86, a P/E/G ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

