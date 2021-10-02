Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of BIOVF remained flat at $$27.33 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $381.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.20 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

