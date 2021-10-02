Switch Market Cap Hits $165,291.11 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Switch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Switch has a total market capitalization of $165,291.11 and $95,200.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Switch has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Switch

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

