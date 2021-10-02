SWYFT (SWYFTT) Market Capitalization Tops $2,308.86

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 92.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $2,308.86 and approximately $1,471.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.22 or 0.44339485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00056609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00117562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00224885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

