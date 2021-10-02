Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $43,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

SYF opened at $49.91 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

