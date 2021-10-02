Synthetify 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $623,978.00 (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for about $5.26 or 0.00011049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a total market cap of $29.57 million and approximately $623,978.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

