Syntropy Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a total market cap of $180.86 million and $1.01 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,934.70 or 0.43882841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00117631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00225445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.