Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.50 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

