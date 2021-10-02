Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 12,108 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $362.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

