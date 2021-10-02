Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 20,948 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $201.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.87. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.65.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

