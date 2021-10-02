Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.45.

Shares of GS stock opened at $380.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

