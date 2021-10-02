Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after buying an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

