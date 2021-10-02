Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $42.22 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,730.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,784.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,489.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,433.23 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.