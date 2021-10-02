Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,338,000 after buying an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,429,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,368,000 after buying an additional 383,632 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.