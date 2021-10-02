Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,091 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $543.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.88. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

