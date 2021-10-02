Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases 26,316 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.0% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

