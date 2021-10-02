T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $89,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $198.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.94 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

