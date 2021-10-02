Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.60

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.60 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 113.40 ($1.48). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 694,511 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The firm has a market cap of £588.27 million and a PE ratio of 16.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

