TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,600 shares, an increase of 158.0% from the August 31st total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TCLHF opened at $0.51 on Friday. TCL Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54.

TCLHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. downgraded TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

