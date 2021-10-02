Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 261,345 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Telkonet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include Energy Management Platform; EcoSmart Products-Hardware; EcoSmart Energy Management App; and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.