Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Hits $98.98 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Tellor has a total market cap of $98.98 million and $17.27 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $50.28 or 0.00104902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00240215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,048,090 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,639 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

