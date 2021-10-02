Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.24

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $14.67. Telstra shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 16,017 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telstra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.41.

Get Telstra alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.8813 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.