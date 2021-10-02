Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.69% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $437,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.13 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.