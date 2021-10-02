Tendies Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market capitalization of $349,838.28 and $404.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.84 or 0.44352817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00117283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00226139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,707 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,707 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

