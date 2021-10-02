Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.88. Textron reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Textron by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Textron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,576. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.