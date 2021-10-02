Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,175 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 76.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 115,531 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 9.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 26.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 403,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 889.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

