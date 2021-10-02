Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $7.59

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Tezos has a market cap of $6.54 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $7.59 or 0.00015856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00086305 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 890,964,051 coins and its circulating supply is 861,688,497 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

