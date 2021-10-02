The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

The Allstate stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

